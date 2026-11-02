Colorado Avalanche reveal new 'Hometown Remix' uniforms

The Colorado Avalanche revealed their new "Hometown Remix" uniforms, part of a league-wide release from the NHL and Fanatics.

“Hometown Remix represents the most exciting initiative our team has designed and delivered with our partners since we hit the ice with the NHL in 2024,” said Dom Fillion, Vice President of Creative Design for Fanatics. “What makes this program so special is the collaboration with each club and together leaning into the history, culture, fabric and identity of every city and fan base to make sure these felt as authentic and personal as possible. We can’t wait to see them worn by the teams on the ice and the fans in the stands all season long.”

The Avs' uniform features a mountain elevation pattern in shades of blue on the front crest and numbers on the back. It also features Rocky Mountain details on the shoulder.

"The striking blue and white jersey is set off by metallic silver on the sleeves with additional silver detailing around the logos, giving the jersey a frosted, glistening look. There’s a freshness to this jersey that evokes crisp mountain air and new snow vibes. Colorado, if you’re proud of your elevated place in the world, this one’s for you," the NHL wrote about the jersey.

See photos below from Fanatics

Fanatics

Fanatics

Fanatics

Fanatics

Fanatics