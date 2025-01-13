Hellebuyck gets 6th shutout of the season as Jets beat Avalanche 3-0 on Saturday

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck stopped 22 shots for his sixth shutout of the season as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-0. Nikolaj Ehlers had two goals, and Mark Scheifele also scored for the Jets, who are 2-1-2 in their eight-game homestand. Hellebuyck had 10 saves in the first period, five in the second and seven in the third to get his NHL-leading 25th win of the season and 301st of his career. The shutout was the 43rd of his career. Mackenzie Blackwood had 26 saves for Colorado, which finished off a three-game road trip at 1-2-0.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | January 13, 5am