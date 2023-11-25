Watch Now
Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard enters the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard, center, celebrates after scoring a goal with center Andrew Cogliano, front, as Anaheim Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal drops to the ice in the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 5:38 PM, Nov 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-24 19:38:14-05

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard will be away from the team indefinitely while he receives care from the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.

Girard had been away from the Avalanche for personal reasons. The 25-year-old will continue to be paid while getting treatment.

His father in a social media post earlier in the day said Girard was in good hands.

The Roberval, Quebec, native is in his seventh full NHL season. He broke his sternum midway through Colorado's Stanley Cup run in 2022.

