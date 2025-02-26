Forward Valeri Nichushkin will return to the Avalanche lineup for the 1st time in nearly 2 months

DENVER (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin returns to the Colorado Avalanche lineup Wednesday night for the first time in nearly two months after recovering from a lower-body injury.

The Russian forward will try to spark a sputtering Avalanche offense that’s scored two goals in back-to-back losses since coming back from the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

David Zalubowski/AP FILE - Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) and Seattle Kraken right wing Kaapo Kakko (84) in the third period of an NHL hockey game, Dec. 22, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

The game against the New Jersey Devils will be Nichushkin’s first since Dec. 31.

The 29-year-old Nichushkin had 11 goals and six assists in 21 games before getting hurt.

He missed the opening 17 games after being suspended last May and placed in Stage 3 of the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.