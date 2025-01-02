Watch Now
Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin listed as day-to-day with lower-body injury

Suspended Colorado forward Valeri Nichushkin was added to the Avalanche’s active roster and will make his season debut Friday night against Washington.
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche will be without forward Valeri Nichushkin for an indefinite amount of time due to a lower-body injury.

Coach Jared Bednar said after morning practice that he would classify Nichushkin as day-to-day.

Bednar doesn't think it's serious but it could keep Nichushkin out for seven to 10 days.

Nichushkin is tied for fourth on the Avalanche with 11 goals despite being limited to 21 games.

The 29-year-old Nichushkin sat out the opening 17 games of the season while in stage 3 of the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.

He made his season debut on Nov. 15 against Washington. Colorado plays Buffalo on Thursday night.

Suspended Avs forward Valeri Nichushkin added to roster, will make season debut against Washington

