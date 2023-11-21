Forsberg, Trenin score in final minute to lead Predators to 4-3 come-from-behind win over Avalanche

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored twice and Yakov Trenin got the tiebreaking goal with 21.6 seconds remaining to lift the Nashville Predators to a 4-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche.

Jeremy Lauzon also scored and Juuse Saros made 25 saves for Nashville, winners of two straight.

Valerie Nichushkin had a goal and an assist, Andrew Cogliano and Devon Toews also scored and Cale Makar had three assists for Colorado, which had its three-game winning streak snapped.

Alexandar Georgiev made 27 saves and Nathan MacKinnon added two assists.