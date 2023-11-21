Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsColorado Avalanche

Actions

Forsberg, Trenin score in final minute to lead Predators to 4-3 come-from-behind win over Avalanche

Avalanche Predators Hockey
George Walker IV/AP
Nashville Predators center Yakov Trenin (13) celebrates a goal with teammates during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. The Predators won 4-3. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Avalanche Predators Hockey
Posted at 10:25 PM, Nov 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 00:25:47-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored twice and Yakov Trenin got the tiebreaking goal with 21.6 seconds remaining to lift the Nashville Predators to a 4-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche.

Jeremy Lauzon also scored and Juuse Saros made 25 saves for Nashville, winners of two straight.

Valerie Nichushkin had a goal and an assist, Andrew Cogliano and Devon Toews also scored and Cale Makar had three assists for Colorado, which had its three-game winning streak snapped.

Alexandar Georgiev made 27 saves and Nathan MacKinnon added two assists.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
St. Louis Blues go for 4-3 win over Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018