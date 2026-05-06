Former Colorado Avalanche players shape next generation of hockey talent during playoff run

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Colorado Avalanche fans across the Denver metro are feeling the playoff buzz, and that energy is reaching all the way to the ice at the Family Sports Ice Arena in Centennial — the Avalanche's practice facility and home to Okanagan Hockey Colorado (OHC).

The youth hockey association runs teams for players 13 to 18 years old with coaching staff comprised of former college and professional athletes, including former Avalanche players Brett Clark and John Mitchell.

"They are so dialed in to what's going on in the hockey world and the Stanley Cup playoffs. It's fun to hear every time you come to the rink, there's a different story, or they see a play, and they go, 'Hey, Coach, can we try that on the ice?'" Clark said.



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Young hockey players inspired by Avs playoff run

During the off season, Okanagan Hockey Colorado players are still at the rink three days a week for spring development to sharpen their stickhandling and skating.

"This is really important because this is where you get all your puck touches, and where you can stick handle and get better at the game, get all your speed like MacKinnon, and it just helps, because then you can just start putting it into the game," OHC player Kipton Peacock said.

Just as NHL stars once started out as hopeful young players, these athletes are chasing their dreams of making it to the big leagues.

"It's relentless, but it's all worth it," OHC player Brock Stevenson said. "You see all the highlights, so then you just want to, like, reenact them in games and practice and stuff. So I think just like trying to learn from the best players."

"I would love to play high levels of hockey and hopefully play D1 or even NHL," OHC player Ethan Gusaas said.

Clark described how the hockey playoff atmosphere can transform a city, with fans flocking to games and stepping out in Avalanche jerseys.

"Once playoffs start, it's a whole different animal, the intensity, the drive, the commitment, the details, everything rises, and you can see it even through the community," Clark said. "It's like the whole city changes. The whole style of the play changes."

In March, OHC's 16U team won the 2026 USA Hockey National Championship, defeating the top-ranked St. Louis Blues in overtime.

On Tuesday night, the Colorado Avalanche beat the Minnesota Wild 5-2, grabbing a 2-0 lead in the second-round playoff series. The Avs will head to Minnesota for Game 3 on Saturday night.