Demko has 25 saves in 9th career shutout as Canucks beat Avalanche 3-0

Posted

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Thatcher Demko stopped 25 shots for his ninth career shutout and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-0.

Jake DeBrusk had a goal and an assist, Brock Boeser and D rew O'Connor also scored and Filip had two assists to help the Canucks pull into a tie with Calgary for the second wild card in the Western Conference. Vancouver is 4-1-1 in its last six games.

Mackenzie Blackwood had 28 saves for the Avalanche, who had won three of their previous four games.

