Colorado Avalanche host "puppy shower" in honor of team's newest puppy Maxy ahead of Friday night's game

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche are hosting what they're calling a "puppy shower" Friday night in honor of the Avs' newest puppy Maxy.

She was named the team dog about three weeks ago. Maxy is a Freedom Service Dog, which means she'll be trained to help a veteran, active duty military member, first responder or someone else in need of a service dog.

While Maxy won't be in attendance, the puppy shower is for a good cause. To celebrate the four-legged newcomer, the team asks fans to bring donations to Ball Arena ahead of Friday night's Avs game against the St. Louis Blues at 7 p.m. Attendees can find donation bins outside each Ball Arena entrance. Puppy shower organizers are asking for adult pet food, collars, leashes and toys to help pets in need across Colorado. Anyone who doesn't have supplies to give can contribute a monetary donation instead to Freedom Service Dogs here, and help other dogs like Maxy train to become service dogs.

The Avs mascot Bernie will then distribute the donations to Colorado Pet Pantry next Tuesday at 1 p.m. Colorado Pet Pantry is hosting its monthly pet food pantry at Bruce Randolph School located at 3955 Steele Street, Denver, CO, 80205. The nonprofit temporarily feeds pets when families are financially struggling in order to keep the animals at home and out of shelters, according to Colorado Pet Pantry's website. The nonprofit battled a dog food shortage in October 2023 amid unprecedented demand for help.

