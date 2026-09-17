Colorado Avalanche begin training camp Thursday after 121-point season

The Colorado Avalanche kick off training camp on Thursday following a rookie showcase in San Jose last weekend.
Players began reporting on Wednesday before camp begins Thursday with two groups of players taking the ice at Family Sports.
During the rookie showcase in San Jose, the team went 1-0-1 with a 7-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks and a 6-5 shootout loss to the Las Vegas Golden Knights.
The Avs won the Presidents Trophy last season with a 55-16-11 record and 121 points.
After sweeping the LA Kings in the first round and beating the Minnesota Wild in the second round, they were swept by the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference Finals.
Watch below from last season: Avs fans say season may be over, but love for the team isn’t
During the offseason, the team locked up defenseman Cale Makar long-term with an eight-year, $163.2 million extension that makes him the highest paid player in NHL history.
The team also signed Jaden Schwartz during the offseason and acquired Fedor Svechkov and Zachary L'Heureux in a trade with the Nashville Predators.
The first preseason game is Sunday against the Utah Mammoth at Ball Arena.
Below is the full roster for Training Camp
Goalies
- Ilya Nabokov
- Nikita Novosyolov
- Alexandre Raymond
- Mackenzie Blackwood
- Scott Wedgewood
- Trent Miner
- Tobias Tvrznik
Defensemen
- Sean Behrens
- Domenick Fensore
- Wyatt Aamodt
- Devon Toews
- Cale Makar
- Brett Kulak
- Alex Gagne
- Josh Manson
- Teddy Lechner
- Gustav Stjernberg
- Noah Juulsen
- Linus Funck
- Ondrej Ruml
- Hank Kempf
- Keaton Middleton
- Sam Malinski
- Connor Kelley
- Brent Burns
- Christian Wolanin
- Saige Weinstein
Forwards
- Fedor Svechkov
- Nicolas Roy
- Brock Nelson
- Jayson Megna
- T.J. Hughes
- Matt DiMarsico
- Taylor Makar
- Parker Kelly
- Vinnie Hinostroza
- Yanick Turcotte
- Fabian Lysell
- Logan O Connor
- Nathan MacKinnon
- Adam Beckman
- Jake Wise
- Georgii Merkulov
- Gavin Brindley
- Maros Jedlicka
- Tristen Nielsen
- Cooper Gay
- Artturi Lehkonen
- Zachary L Heureux
- Jaden Schwartz
- Beckett Hamilton
- Shawn Carrier
- Nikita Prishchepov
- Martin Necas
- Nazem Kadri
- Gabriel Landeskog