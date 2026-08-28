Colorado Avalanche sign Cale Makar to 8-year extension

The Colorado Avalanche have signed defenseman Cale Makar to an 8-year contract extension that keeps in Colorado through the 2034-35 season.

According to ESPN's Emily Kaplan, the deal is worth an average annual value of $20.4 million, which makes him the highest paid player in NHL history.

Makar, 27, is a two-time Norris Trophy winner and won the Conn Smythe in 2022.

“Today is an exciting day for the Avalanche organization and our wonderful fans,” said Avalanche President of Hockey Operations/General Manager Joe Sakic. “Cale is a generational defenseman and his accomplishments speak for themselves. He is obviously a tremendous competitor and player but even more so a great person, teammate and ambassador for the Avalanche and the Rocky Mountain region. We are beyond thrilled to get this deal done and have Cale in an Avalanche sweater for the next decade.”

“I am so excited and humbled to continue to wear the Avalanche sweater and represent this incredible organization and community,” said Makar. “I would like to thank the Kroenke family, Joe Sakic and the entire Avalanche organization for their commitment, trust and belief in me. I would also like to thank my wife and family for their constant support, as well as Scott, Brian and Steve Bartlett for their guidance and assistance.

He has 507 career points and is one of only three defensemen in history to average at least a point a game during their career. The others are Bobby Orr and Paul Coffey.