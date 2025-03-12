Boldy scores the shootout winner, Gustavsson stands tall in net, and Wild beat Avalanche 2-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Matt Boldy scored the winner in a shootout to give the Minnesota Wild a 2-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

Mats Zuccarello scored in regulation and in the shootout for the Wild, while Filip Gustavsson made 27 saves. Joel Kiviranta scored for the Avalanche and Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 22 shots.

Zuccarello opened the shootout with a goal, and Gustavsson stoned Nathan McKinnon on the other end. After Boldy scored, Martin Necas' rush trickled off the end of his stick to give Minnesota the win.