Bjugstad scores in overtime, Arizona breaks Colorado's four-game winning streak with a 4-3 victory

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Bjugstad scored 4:39 into overtime and the Arizona Coyotes extended their win streak to a season-high three games with a 4-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche.

Michael Carcone, Travis Boyd and Nick Schmaltz also scored for Arizona, and Connor Ingram had 28 saves.

Bjugstad was slashed by Bowen Byram on a breakaway in overtime that was nearly a penalty shot. Seconds after the resulting power play expired, Bjugstad beat Alexandar Georgiev for his fifth goal of the season.

Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Miles Wood scored for the Avalanche, who had won seven of eight.