Bjugstad scores in overtime, Arizona breaks Colorado's four-game winning streak with a 4-3 victory

Avalanche Coyotes Hockey
Ross D. Franklin/AP
Colorado Avalanche left wing Miles Wood scores a goal against Arizona Coyotes goaltender Connor Ingram, left, as Coyotes defenseman Michael Kesselring looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 11:28 PM, Nov 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-01 01:28:05-05

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Bjugstad scored 4:39 into overtime and the Arizona Coyotes extended their win streak to a season-high three games with a 4-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche.

Michael Carcone, Travis Boyd and Nick Schmaltz also scored for Arizona, and Connor Ingram had 28 saves.

Bjugstad was slashed by Bowen Byram on a breakaway in overtime that was nearly a penalty shot. Seconds after the resulting power play expired, Bjugstad beat Alexandar Georgiev for his fifth goal of the season.

Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Miles Wood scored for the Avalanche, who had won seven of eight.

