Avs quiet about Nichushkin's absence after police report

Jack Dempsey/AP
Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) and goaltender Alexandar Georgiev celebrate the team's 3-2 win against the Seattle Kraken in Game 2 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Posted at 6:43 PM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 20:43:37-04

SEATTLE (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche are not commenting on the status of forward Valeri Nichushkin, who has been away from the team for a few days.

The team also will not comment on a police report about an incident at the team hotel in Seattle last weekend. Colorado coach Jared Bednar reiterates that Nichushkin is away from the team for personal reasons.

Colorado Avalanche

Intoxicated woman in Nichushkin’s hotel room required transport to hospital

9:25 PM, Apr 27, 2023

Nichushkin has not played since April 20.

On Saturday afternoon, which was the day of Game 3, police were called to the Four Seasons Hotel. A 28-year-old woman was in an ambulance when officers arrived.

Avalanche team physician Dr. Bradley Changstrom told officers that team employees found the heavily intoxicated woman when they were checking in on Nichushkin.

