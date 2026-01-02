Developing: CPW responding to 'suspected mountain lion attack' south of Glen Haven

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities are investigating a possible mountain lion attack south of Glen Haven in unincorporated Larimer County.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife posted at 5 p.m. Thursday that it was responding to the area for a "suspected mountain lion attack."

Earlier in the day, Glen Haven Area Volunteer Fire Department had reported that all three 3 Crosier trailheads, which includes Glen Haven, Rainbow and Garden Gate, as well as the Houston Heights Trailhead, were closed. The public was told to stay away from the area. It's not clear if this is related to the same incident.

Denver7 has reached out to Denver7 and the Larimer County Sheriff's Office for more details. We have a crew headed to the scene.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.