DENVER — As the Colorado Avalanche start off the NHL Playoffs with a win over the Los Angeles Kings in Game 1 Sunday at Ball Arena, Avs fans showed up in full force inside and outside the arena.

Thousands of Colorado Avalanche fans packed the new Avs Alley fan viewing area at Chopper Circle to watch the team's 2-1 victory. The area is free for fans to attend during the first and second playoff rounds.



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Avs Faithful show their loyalty during playoff opening win against Kings

"It doesn't matter if you're inside or out here, you're part of it, regardless. It's very special. You feel the energy. You get goose bumps," said Devon Sellers, a Denver native who came to Avs Alley to watch Game 1.

"The way they're bonding as a team, and just having all these great stars back and everybody just, they're at such an awesome tempo. It's just always so fun to watch them play," fan Petros Petrides said.

Meanwhile, season ticketholders like Sarah Eldeeb are still on cloud nine from the playoff energy inside the arena.

"We got to hold on to hope. We've gotten a great start. So what better way to kick off playoffs than that first win?" Eldeeb said.

"Everyone's just playing in the Avalanche's world," Petrides said. "You know, they're just playing around us. We're just, we're totally next level."

"We're the best in the NHL for a reason," Sellers said.

11-year-old Macallen Wilhelmi, who is a goalie for his hockey team, said he's excited to watch his idols Scott Wedgewood and Mackenzie Blackwood in action during the playoffs.

"Wedgewood and Blackwood study the game and playbooks so hard and how they can just track the puck everywhere. I just want to be like them someday," Wilhelmi said.

The Avs take on the Kings for Game 2 at Ball Arena on Tuesday, April 21 at 8 p.m. MST.