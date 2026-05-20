DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche's Western Conference Final against the Vegas Golden Knights starts tonight, and fans who didn't land a ticket to Ball Arena still have options to cheer them on.

Avs Alley will display the game on a 20-foot video board. The event includes food, drinks, DJs and games. Tickets are $15. Doors open at 4 p.m.

In the video below, Denver7's Allie Jennerjahn breaks down more that you need to know if you plan to attend one of these parties.

Avalanche Western Conference Final watch party guide: Where to cheer on the Avs tonight

McGregor Square is also hosting a watch party, but it is only open to those 21 and older. The venue features a self-pour tap wall. Tickets are $10. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Avalanche players spoke to reporters following practice and acknowledged they have a tough road ahead, calling the Knights' players "elite" and emphasizing the need to stay sharp.

"I mean, any team that's going to get to conference finals is going to be hard and we expected nothing else, nothing less, at this stage of the playoffs. So, it doesn't matter who you play, you know it's going to be a good team and it's a great challenge," Marty Necas said.

Game 1 puck drop is set for 6 p.m.

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