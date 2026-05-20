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Avalanche Western Conference Final watch party guide: Where to cheer on the Avs tonight

Can't make it to Ball Arena? Avs Alley and McGregor Square are both hosting watch parties for Game 1 of the Western Conference Final against the Vegas Golden Knights tonight.
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Jacob Curtis, Denver7 Photojournalist
Avalanche fans celebrating Saturday's win
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Avalanche Western Conference Final watch party guide: Where to cheer on the Avs tonight
Posted

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche's Western Conference Final against the Vegas Golden Knights starts tonight, and fans who didn't land a ticket to Ball Arena still have options to cheer them on.

Avs Alley will display the game on a 20-foot video board. The event includes food, drinks, DJs and games. Tickets are $15. Doors open at 4 p.m.

In the video below, Denver7's Allie Jennerjahn breaks down more that you need to know if you plan to attend one of these parties.

Avalanche Western Conference Final watch party guide: Where to cheer on the Avs tonight

McGregor Square is also hosting a watch party, but it is only open to those 21 and older. The venue features a self-pour tap wall. Tickets are $10. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Avalanche players spoke to reporters following practice and acknowledged they have a tough road ahead, calling the Knights' players "elite" and emphasizing the need to stay sharp.

"I mean, any team that's going to get to conference finals is going to be hard and we expected nothing else, nothing less, at this stage of the playoffs. So, it doesn't matter who you play, you know it's going to be a good team and it's a great challenge," Marty Necas said.

Game 1 puck drop is set for 6 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Allie Jennerjahn
Denver7’s Allie Jennerjahn covers stories that have an impact in all of Colorado’s communities, but specializes in reporting on crime, corruption and ways to protect your family. If you’d like to get in touch with Allie, fill out the form below to send her an email.

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