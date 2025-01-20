Avalanche hosts TEAMFit event for McElwain Elementary School students

This past week, the Colorado Avalanche hosted a TEAMFit event for McElwain Elementary students. It's an initiative of Kroenke Sports Charities that encourages and promotes fitness, nutrition and mental health for kids.

“We teach at a Title I school so some of the students have tougher backgrounds," P.E. teacher John Reid said. "So to come out here and just check out a gym like this, is a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

The students also got to meet and work out alongside Avalanche center Casey Mittelstadt, goalie Scott Wedgewood and the fan favorite, Bernie the Mascot.

Watch the kids learn from the Avs here, and why this effort is so special to John Reid's heart.