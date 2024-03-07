Watch Now
Avalanche fine-tune roster by bringing in 4 new players to gear up for playoff race

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Buffalo Sabres center Casey Mittelstadt (37) looks to pass the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Posted at 4:47 PM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 18:47:33-05

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Fresh off adding center Casey Mittelstadt and defenseman Sean Walker, the Colorado Avalanche made two more moves by bringing in forward Yakov Trenin from Nashville and forward Brandon Duhaime from Minnesota.

The front office has been quite busy before the trade deadline in fine-tuning the roster to spark a deep playoff run.

The Colorado Avalanche are your 2022 Stanley Cup champions

Colorado may soon have back Valeri Nichushkin from the player assistance program.

The Avalanche aren't ruling out a return from captain Gabriel Landeskog, who's been out two seasons with a nagging knee injury.

All the moves are almost reminiscent of two years ago, when the Avalanche brought in a bevy of players who helped propel them to a Stanley Cup title.

