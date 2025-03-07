Watch Now
Avalanche acquire Brock Nelson from the Islanders on the eve of the NHL trade deadline

Posted

The Colorado Avalanche made a big splash on the eve of the NHL trade deadline by getting center Brock Nelson from the New York Islanders.

The move came hours after the Western Conference-rival Vegas Golden Knights reacquired winger Reilly Smith in a deal with the New York Rangers.

Much of the action Thursday came in the East, where New Jersey added on defense with Brian Dumoulin, Florida got depth center Nico Sturm and the Rangers also bought by acquiring Carson Soucy from Vancouver.

