Watch Now
Denver7 SportsColorado Avalanche

Actions

Artturi Lehkonen's late goal caps Avalanche's 5-goal rally in 5-4 win over the Sabres

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Nathan MacKinnon
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen scored with 4:22 left, and the Colorado Avalanche overcame a four-goal deficit in a 5-4 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

Nathan MacKinnon scored twice and added an assist in an outing the Avalanche scored four third-period goals. Joel Kiviranta and Logan O'Connor also scored for the Avalanche.

Backup goalie Scott Wedgewood stopped all 22 shots he faced taking over after starter Alexander Georgiev allowed four goals on eight shots through the first 11:49.

Tage Thompson scored twice for Buffalo, which dropped to 0-3-1 in its past four.

More Colorado Avalanche coverage:
Next Page

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stars Avalanche Hockey

Rangers Avalanche Hockey

Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey