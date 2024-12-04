Artturi Lehkonen's late goal caps Avalanche's 5-goal rally in 5-4 win over the Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen scored with 4:22 left, and the Colorado Avalanche overcame a four-goal deficit in a 5-4 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

Nathan MacKinnon scored twice and added an assist in an outing the Avalanche scored four third-period goals. Joel Kiviranta and Logan O'Connor also scored for the Avalanche.

Backup goalie Scott Wedgewood stopped all 22 shots he faced taking over after starter Alexander Georgiev allowed four goals on eight shots through the first 11:49.

Tage Thompson scored twice for Buffalo, which dropped to 0-3-1 in its past four.