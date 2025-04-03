As pickleball explodes, so does the number of indoor pickleball centers in Colorado

DENVER — Pickleball is rapidly growing, and indoor facilities like The Picklr are key to making it accessible.

Kyle Yates, a pickleball Hall of Famer and managing partner at The Picklr, moved to Colorado in 2023 to help grow the sport.

"One of our main missions at The Picklr is to make Colorado a top three pickleball state in the country," Yates said. "And I think the best way to do that is to start by providing top-notch facilities for people to play."

With two locations already open and plans for four more in the Denver metro area by the end of the year, The Picklr is expanding quickly.

"Colorado is a fantastic state for indoor pickleball," Yates said. "There's a lot of outdoorsy, active people, but the weather can be a little iffy at times, so having an indoor option where pickleball is honestly best played is great for the local community."

The Pickler also sets itself apart by using technology like Wingfield machines, which provide AI-driven feedback on a player's performance, and will soon integrate the Duper rating system.

On top of the technology, The Picklr boasts an expert teaching staff.

"Our teaching pro staff is the best in the state," said owner JP Parker. "So I think if you want to get better at pickleball, this is the place to be."

A new Aurora location will open on April 19, while the Denver Iliff location will open this fall.