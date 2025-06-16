4-year-old boy injured by gunshot at an apartment near Aurora Kaiser Permanente campus: Police

AURORA, Colo. — A 4-year-old boy is in critical condition after being injured by a gunshot at an apartment near the Kaiser Permanente medical center in Aurora Monday morning, police said.

The boy's mother heard the gunshot, found the boy and took him to Kaiser Permanente, where police were called around 10:30 a.m. The boy was then taken to Children's Hospital, an Aurora police spokesperson told Denver7.

Police said they believe someone else was playing with a firearm in the apartment when the child was shot. Two adults and two other juveniles were in the home at the time, police said. It was not clear who pulled the trigger.

No information was provided about anyone being identified as a suspect or about possible charges stemming from this incident.

Images captured by Airtracker7 showed a large police presence at Kaiser Permanente on Exposition Avenue, and at the nearby residential complex at Exposition and Centrepoint Drive.