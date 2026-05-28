LOVELAND, Colo. — While the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche got swept out of the Western Conference Final this week, the Avs’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Colorado Eagles, may end up bringing Colorado a cup this summer after all.

“Our strength is the depth that we have,” team president and former goalie Ryan Bach told Denver7. “Everyone's contributing, whether it's, you know, we're seeing elite goaltending from our goaltender, Trent Miner, right now. All the way through our defense, and how they've been able to defend and play a shutdown game when needed to.”



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AHL's Eagles giving Colorado another shot at a hockey championship

The Eagles are chasing the AHL’s Calder Cup, starting their own Western Conference Final against the Chicago Wolves at Blue Arena in Loveland on Thursday night.

It’s the furthest the team has made it in the playoffs in eight years in the AHL. The team won back-to-back Kelly Cups in the ECHL in 2017 and 2018.

Bach said the community is buzzing as the team keeps winning.

“Any time you see a long playoff run, it really energizes the fan base, and we certainly have and feel we have the best fans in hockey,” Bach said. “And I think now they're at an all-time level. The atmosphere that's in this building is certainly electric every game, so that's where really looking forward to hitting the ice here… It’s a big opportunity, and every time an opportunity like this presents itself, you want to do what you can to make the most of it.”

Several players in the Avalanche organization have appeared for both the Avs and Eagles, including Jack Ahcan, Gavin Brindley, Trent Miner, Taylor Makar, Alex Barre-Boulet, Tristen Nielsen, Ivan Ivan, Keaton Middleton, Jason Polin and T.J. Tynan.

Notably, Ahcan appeared in playoff games for the Avalanche this spring, while Brindley played in 56 games for the Avalanche this season before joining the Eagles’ Calder Cup run.

“He’s certainly given us, you know, that energy and scoring skill,” Bach said of Brindley. “Just an all-rounded, well-rounded player, that you know, to have him out on the ice each and every night. You can see not only what he does with the puck, but what he does away from the puck, and he's certainly an elite player. And we're fortunate to have him in our lineup right now.”

Bach said despite the grind of a long season, the players and staff have put in the work necessary to build a winning culture. And he said that’s helped contribute to a special hockey atmosphere in Colorado this year.

“Especially this time of year, you know, you have so many people that are watching—whether it's young kids or our fan base that we have here in Northern Colorado—it’s been a big year for hockey in Colorado,” Bach said. “Seeing DU win a national championship, and then obviously with our success that we've had, and then the Avalanche, and the season that they've had, it's tremendous, and it's a great time to be a part of hockey here in Colorado.”

Game 1 of the Western Conference Final between the Eagles and the Wolves starts Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Blue Arena in Loveland.

Game 2 is Saturday night in Loveland. You can watch that game on The Spot - Denver 3.

The Eagles then hit the road. If necessary, Games 6 and 7 would be back at home June 7 and June 8.

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