After ESPN's 'Around the Horn' finale, Woody Paige shares 'face time' with Denver7

DENVER — When people think of ESPN’s "Around the Horn," they think about longtime Denver sports journalist Woody Paige and his trademark chalkboard that hangs beside him.

On the show’s final day, instead of a witty line, the chalkboard had a simple message: “See You Around.”

“I saw other panelists crying when we were rehearsing, and all I thought about was, ‘I want to laugh at the end of this because it has been such a joy,'” Paige told Denver7’s Ryan Fish in a sit-down interview after taping the last episode.

Paige has been taping his "Around the Horn" segments at Denver7’s building for years. Dating back to the 1980s, Paige has previously provided news and sports commentary for KMGH.



Check out Woody Paige reporting for Denver7 in the 1980s on the construction of Denver International Airport in the video player below:

Woody Paige, reporting for Denver7 in the 1980s, on building Denver International Airport

Paige took a positive attitude shortly after his final "face time" on "Around the Horn."

“I’m not upset, I'm not concerned about why we are canceled, or why we don't go on for another 15 years,” he explained. “I feel fortunate that I was lucky enough to be involved in that platform for over two decades.”

“We really had an effect, an impact, on young people who would watch this and say, ‘That's my career,’” Paige added, pointing to the fact that the show inspired many children and college students to pursue a journalism career.

Paige shared advice he got from his father when he shared that he wanted to go into a field that did not pay well.

“My dad said, ‘You want to be a ditch digger? Be the best ditch digger in the world. People will come from miles around to have you dig a ditch… Be the best you can. And it doesn't matter what industry you're in or what profession you're choosing to go into,'” he said.

Paige also gave Colorado sports the platform they deserve. He pointed out that before "Around the Horn," most shows were based on either the East or West coasts. The show allowed journalists from other cities, like Denver, to get a national spotlight.

“I felt like I represented Denver because I could talk about our teams, my teams that I covered,” he said. “I’ve, I think, given serious sports opinions, but I've never taken myself seriously.”

Denver7 Woody Paige sprayed champagne to celebrate his 700 wins on Around the Horn during the show's final episode.

That was evident on Friday, as he sprayed champagne over himself and the small studio space to celebrate being the show’s all-time winningest panelist (host Tony Reali declared he went from 688 wins to an even 700 as of the finale).

Paige appeared in nearly 3,000 episodes of "Around the Horn."

“I hope for everyone: health, harmony, happiness and hope for the future,” he said during his final thought on the show.

But now, even without the show that made him a national name, Paige is not worried about his own future.

“I have a feeling that when one door closes, another door opens,” he said. “Enjoy the time and enjoy the ride. And that's what I've tried to do is enjoy the ride.”