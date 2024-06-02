52 years summed up in 24 hours: Cherry Creek HS lifts Marc Johnson to epic exit

It's rare for a career as long as Marc Johnson's to be so perfectly summed up in a matter of moments, but if the look on his face after the Class 5A state championship game on Saturday afternoon doesn't do it justice, then the preceding 24-or-so hours is Johnson's baseball microcosm.

Cherry Creek claimed their 9th state crown by beating Regis Jesuit 5-2, knocking off the Rangers in back-to-back games to claim the title. Add in their defeat of Grandview on Friday and that makes one magical day to end a 52-year career.

"It's really not about me, in my whole 52-year career I never got on the field to play ever," said Johnson, affectionately known as "Jay Bird."

"I was the jockey that rode the horse, slapped them on the butt and said play as hard as you can. For whatever reason it worked out for me."

Johnson's coaching style is direct, demanding, yet light and loving. He understood the impact he had on the lives of every kid who stepped onto the diamond at Cherry Creek.

"It's been an awesome run," said Coach Johnson. "I've loved every second, every day that I've coached, every kid that I've coached, it's out of this world. It's a story, I could write a book based on this final season. It's unbelievable."

The novel based on this past season, let alone the final days, would almost certainly be a best seller. Johnson's connection with his teams - all 52 of them - creates relationships worth reading about.

52 years summed up in 24 hours: Cherry Creek lifts Marc Johnson to epic exit

"Ever since I came into Creek freshman year he's always been there for me," said Ryan Falke, a junior pitcher who tossed every pitch of the championship game. "Everyone says he's the GOAT, and he truly is the GOAT. 52 years is hard to do and he's done it really good, I'm glad we could give him another state title."

"I don't think I'd be the same without [Coach Johnson] in my life," said senior outfielder Eddie Esquivel. "Every player here could say the same thing."

What's next for Coach Jay Bird? Only time will tell. For now, however, he rides off into the sunset as a kind conqueror - and the greatest baseball coach in the history of Colorado.

