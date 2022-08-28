Smashburger holding fundraiser to help out families affected by Castle Rock crash that killed two teens

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A tragedy that shook the community of Castle Rock is now bringing them together. Three weeks ago, just before school started, two teens were killed and two others were injured after their car was hit by a suspected drunk driver. This weekend, a local restaurant is doing what it can to help the families.

Colton Bellamy was one of the teens killed in this crash. Both he and his mom worked for Smashburger. Colton worked as a chef at the restaurant in Castle Rock, while his mom worked for corporate. Smashburger says they wanted to do all they could to support the families involved in this horrific crash.

“He was the type of person people just wanted to be around. He made people smile,” said Smashburger Corporate Chef Ty Goerke.

Ty Goerke says Colton Bellamy, 17, was full of life.

Goerke says Colton worked at the burger chain on and off for a little over a year.

“He was the one if you knew you were going to work with him that night, you looked forward to your shift,” said Goerke.

Colton was one of four 17 year olds involved a late-night crash on Aug. 5.

Investigators say they were struck by suspected drunk driver Ricky Avalos-Trujillo, 25, who’s facing multiple charges including vehicular homicide and DUI.

Colton and Audrey Todd were killed. Maddy Tobler and an unidentified teen are recovering from their injuries.

Goerke says Smashburger had to do something to help the Bellamy family out, so they’re running a fundraiser all weekend. A dollar from every double burger sold will be donated to Colton Bellamy’s family and the restaurant will match funds raised.

Mark Vaughan says he doesn’t know anyone involved but had to do something to help, donating $100.

“I lost my son right before his 16th birthday. He took his own life,” said Vaughan.

“No child should die before a parent, you know what I’m saying. It’s hard so I feel for the families to lose a son or a child,” said Vaughan.

“We just want to support them. Whatever we can for them,” said Goerke.

Goerke says a lot of people have been contributing money to the fundraiser so far. The fundraiser continues through Sunday. Guests can also leave cash or contribute to the GoFundMe. Money will help out all the families affected.

