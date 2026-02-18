Englewood wants Aldi to ‘swipe right’ on the city amid Colorado expansion plans

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Englewood city leaders are hoping Aldi will fall in love with the city after the company recently announced plans to expand into Colorado.

In the city’s January newsletter, officials said the city has made the first move, initiating contact with Aldi's corporate real estate team and a local representative.

Englewood’s assertive stance follows the low-cost grocer's announcement last month that it plans to have 50 locations operating in Colorado in the next five years, part of a broader nationwide expansion plan.

With several empty storefronts, the city hopes the German company will open multiple Aldi locations in Englewood.

However, the city said in the same January newsletter that “there are no viable purchase options available for the company at the moment.”

But Englewood isn’t backing down.

Officials said it will continue working with the company to explore potential options.

Aldi has yet to release specific opening dates or construction timelines for Colorado locations.