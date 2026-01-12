ALDI plans 50 Colorado stores in major expansion

Bargain shoppers rejoice: ALDI is coming to Colorado.

The low-cost grocer announced Monday its five-year plan to expand to Colorado, with 50 stores set to open in the Denver and Colorado Springs markets over the next two years.

The move is part of a larger expansion nationwide, which will see 180 new stores across 31 states in 2026, bringing the grocer’s total store count to 2,800 by the end of the year, according to the Monday press release.

“[I]n 2026 we’re focused on making it even easier for customers to shop our aisles first,” ALDI U.S. CEO Atty McGrath said in the announcement. “That means bringing ALDI to even more neighborhoods, upgrading our website and planning additional distribution centers to keep our shelves stocked with the products our shoppers love.”

One of three new distribution centers across the country is set to open in Aurora in 2029, which the company says will bring hundreds of new jobs to the region.