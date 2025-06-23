Students on track to spend 25 years of their lifetime on phones, study warns

Students are on track to spend more than 25 years of their lives on smartphones, according to a new study that tracked the habits of children to young adults.

The report, released by research firm Fluid Focus, surveyed nearly 3,000 students across the U.K. and Ireland. Nearly three-quarters of students said their phone habits were harming their ability to study, and more than 75% reported negative effects on their mental health.

Social media was the top screen-time category, cited by 98% of respondents, followed by streaming and messaging. Only a small fraction of usage involved educational or productivity tools.

The findings also highlight that nearly half of students struggle to sleep due to late-night scrolling, and many report feeling disconnected from real-life experiences. Female and university students reported the highest rates of phone-related anxiety and sleep disruption.

Despite the troubling trends, the study found many students want change, with 68% saying they hope to cut down on screen time, and most believe doing so would improve both grades and well-being.