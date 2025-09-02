OpenAI announces new safety measures for teens and users in crisis on ChatGPT

OpenAI announced Tuesday it is implementing new safeguards for teenagers and people in crisis using ChatGPT, as the artificial intelligence company faces a wrongful death lawsuit from a California family.

The company said it is improving its models to better recognize signs of mental and emotional distress. OpenAI added that work is already underway, with some changes moving quickly, while others will take more time.

"You won't need to wait for launches to see where we're headed," the company said in a statement posted to its website.

The focus areas will include expanding interventions, making it easier to reach emergency services, and strengthening protections for teens, according to OpenAI.

The changes come as the AI giant faces a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the family of a California teenager who died by suicide.

The lawsuit alleges the teen was able to bypass the chatbot's current guardrails, with the system occasionally affirming self-destructive thoughts that included suicidal ideation.

