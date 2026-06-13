Ready to judge? Denver’s top chefs face off for a good cause

DENVER — It’s the ultimate showdown of savory and sweet as some of Denver’s top chefs battle for culinary bragging rights—and you can help decide the winner.

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Chef’s Challenge returns next Thursday, June 18, at the Children’s Museum of Denver, with food, drinks, and friendly competition kicking off at 5:30 p.m.

Denver7 got a sneak peek into the event as Long Nguyen with Saigon Noodle Club and Jason and Lijin Zhang with Onto Coffee dropped by the studios Friday evening to showcase their dishes before the big event.

Sixteen local restaurants and breweries will go head-to-head, serving up their best bites in hopes of earning top honors. Even better, the money raised will help support the fight against cystic fibrosis.

For decades, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation's mission has been to find a cure for people living with CF. And the funds raised will go toward research and drug development.

There's still a few tickets left, so come out and try dishes from some of Denver’s favorite culinary talents while supporting an incredible cause.

Denver7’s Danielle Grant will return as emcee, joined by several familiar local TV personalities serving as celebrity judges for the evening.

Whether you come for the food, the fun, or the fundraising, it’s a delicious way to make a difference.