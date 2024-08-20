Harris makes surprise appearance at DNC to thank President Joe Biden

Vice President Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance at the Democratic National Convention Monday night, where she thanked President Biden for his leadership and spoke briefly to the crowd.

"I want to kick us off by celebrating our incredible president Joe Biden, who will be speaking later tonight," Harris said. "Joe, thank you for your historic leadership, for your lifetime of service to our nation and for all you will continue to do — we are forever grateful to you."

"This November we will come together and declare with one voice, as one people, we are moving forward," Harris said, recalling a refrain of her campaign.

Harris is expected to be on stage with President Biden after his address Monday night. She will give her own address accepting the DNC's nomination on Thursday night.

Before then, Harris is expected in the battleground state of Wisconsin on Tuesday, where she will rally supporters and hold a DNC watch party.

