Walk, run or make a big splash at the 2023 Special Olympics Colorado Polar Plunge

DENVER — If you’ve never jumped into frigid water in the middle of winter, you don’t know what you’re missing.

Denver7 is proud to once again sponsor the Polar Plunge benefiting Special Olympics Colorado. Each year, the Polar Plunge challenges thousands of brave jumpers, including some of your favorite television personalities, to jump into frigid cold waters to raise money for the organization.

“Polar Plunges are a vital part of our organization. They allow us to support our athletes throughout the year,” stated Megan Scremin, Special Olympics Colorado President and CEO. “Together with our awesome sponsors and the community, we are excited to make a bigger splash than ever with the 2023 Polar Plunge season.”

There are eight plunges around the state for people to take a part in — everywhere from Denver and Boulder to Trinidad and Avon. The goal is to raise $500,000 to provide critical funding for nearly 16,000 Special Olympics Colorado athletes. All funds raised from the Polar Plunge series support the sports, health, educational, and athlete leadership programs the athletes enjoy for free..

Denver and Colorado Springs Plunge participants can enjoy the return of the pool plunge while all other locations will offer participants the opportunity to plunge into a reservoir or lake.

“Together with the community, we can make a huge impact on the lives of these local Special Olympics athletes. Supporting this important cause has become a cherished tradition at Westerra Credit Union. We’re thrilled to be a part of another Polar Plunge season,” said Andrea McDermott, Community Relations Manager for title sponsor Westerra Credit Union.

You can donate or even sign up for one of this year's Polar Plunges at specialolympicsco.org/plunge.