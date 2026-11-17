Every Wednesday, Denver7 teams up with Make-A-Wish Colorado to share the story of a child in our community and highlight the hope, strength and joy that a wish can bring to a family facing a critical illness.

This week’s Wish Wednesday spotlight is on 10-year-old Madelynn.

Madelynn is living with a rare disease, but her diagnosis is only one part of her story.

She is an incredible young girl with a personality all her own. She loves hockey, both playing and watching, and enjoys getting lost in a good book. Despite the medical challenges she has faced, her family says Madelynn is so much more than her diagnosis. She is simply Madelynn, and that is what makes her special.

Her diagnosis has brought challenges, uncertainty and a new reality for her family. It has meant learning about a rare disease and navigating medical concerns they never imagined they would face.

“One of the hardest things as a parent is knowing that you cannot simply make everything better for your child,” Madelynn’s parents told Denver7. “You wish you could take away every difficult appointment, every worry and every challenge.”

But through those challenges, Madelynn and her family have also found reasons for hope.

“We are incredibly grateful for this opportunity and for everyone who helps make wishes come true,” her family said. “Madelynn’s diagnosis is part of her story, but it will never be the whole story.”

Through Wish Wednesday, Denver7 and Make-A-Wish Colorado are proud to share stories like Madelynn’s and recognize the families, volunteers, donors and community members who help make wishes possible.

Happy Wish Wednesday, Madelynn!

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This article was created for an in-kind partnership. This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

