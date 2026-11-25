Every week, Denver7 partners with Make-A-Wish Colorado to introduce you to a child in our community and share their story.

This week, meet Nathaly, a brave young girl whose calm spirit and strength inspire those around her.

Nathaly enjoys listening to children’s music, relaxing sounds and Christian music. But her mother says one of the sounds that brings Nathaly the most joy is her mother’s voice.

“When I speak to her, and she hears her mother’s voice, she becomes very happy and laughs, especially when I tell her how strong she is and that I will always be by her side,” her mother said.

That strength has carried Nathaly and her family through challenges that have taken them across borders in search of a better life.

Her mother says she traveled through seven countries to reach the United States, determined to make sure Nathaly had access to the resources and care she needed.

“As the mother of a child with special needs, I want to share this: Never stop fighting to ensure they always have the best,” she said. “For me, giving up was never an option. I remained steadfast in my goal to secure a better life for my daughter.”

Today, she says that perseverance is paying off.

“I traveled through seven countries to reach the United States, and today I see one of my dreams come true: My daughter is receiving everything she needs.”

Now, Nathaly and her family are looking forward to another special experience as Make-A-Wish Colorado works to bring her wish to life.

Each week, Denver7 is proud to partner with Make-A-Wish Colorado to share the stories of children like Nathaly and the families who stand beside them.

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This article was created for an in-kind partnership. This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.