Xcel Energy warns of potential power outages in northwestern Colorado due to high wildfire risk

DENVER — Xcel Energy warns high wildfire risk in northwestern Colorado this week could lead to power outages.

The company said excessively dry conditions and strong winds will primarily impact Mesa and Garfield counties. The elevated wildfire risk will reach a peak on Thursday afternoon and evening.

Due to the elevated wildfire risks, Xcel said it will use its Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings (EPSS). Under these settings, power lines are more sensitive and "can instantly stop the flow of energy if an issue, like a tree branch touching the line, is detected," according to the company. Crews will have to physically inspect power lines before restoring power, which can prolong outages.

As a last resort, Xcel Energy warned it could preemptively shut off power "only if conditions warrant." In April, the company de-energized more than 600 miles of power lines, cutting off power to 55,000 customers ahead of a major wind event. Some customers were without power for days as crews worked to assess and address any damage.

Xcel said its models "do not indicate that conditions warrant such an action at this time, but we recognize that conditions may worsen and to a level that meet the criteria to initiate a [Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS)]."

The company concluded its announcement by stating, "We want to thank our customers for their patience and understanding as we take steps to reduce the risk of wildfires to keep Colorado safe. We encourage customers to make plans now to be ready for potential power outages later this week from this severe weather. As with all weather events, the forecast may change."