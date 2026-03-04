Wildland fire burning in the Heil Valley Ranch area of Boulder County, deputies say

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A wildland fire burning in Boulder County has forced the closure of Heil Valley Ranch, deputies with the county’s sheriff’s office said Wednesday.

The fire, estimated to be around 30x30 feet as of 4 p.m., was located in the Heil Valley Ranch area located between Boulder and Lyons, according to Boulder County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Vinnie Montez. As of 5:40 p.m., the fire was estimated to be 7 acres, smoldering in the grass and understory area within a burn scar, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials said no structures were at risk and fire crews had a good handle on the fire. Smoke will continue through the night, they said.

In a video posted to X at 3:45 p.m., Montez said first responders were on their way to the scene to the fire.

March 4 at 3:45PM - Wildland Fire Heil Valley Ranch Open Space. Initial report is 30x30 feet in size. pic.twitter.com/IofE8SmDA2 — Boulder County Sheriff’s Office (@BldrCOSheriff) March 4, 2026

No other details about the wildland fire were immediately available.

Heil Valley Ranch was significantly damaged by the Calwood Fire, which charred more than 10,000 acres in 2020. It's the second fire to burn in the county in less than a week.

This is a developing story which will be updated.