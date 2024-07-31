Wildfire near Gross Reservoir prompts evacuations in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A new wildfire in Boulder County has prompted evacuations near the Gross Reservoir southwest of Boulder Wednesday afternoon.

Residents in the Lake Shore Park neighborhood, northeast of Gross Reservoir, were ordered to evacuate immediately.

New fire Lakeshore area, NE corner of Gross Reservoir. Flagstaff road closed. pic.twitter.com/YBaearDgyq — Boulder County Sheriff’s Office (@BldrCOSheriff) July 31, 2024

Boulder County residents near the wildfire were urged to text BOCOinfo to 888777 for updates and check BoulderODM.gov for more information.

A map of the evacuation area is below.

Google Maps

This a breaking, developing news story and will be updated