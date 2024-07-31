Watch Now
NewsWildfire

Wildfire near Gross Reservoir prompts evacuations in Boulder County

This is the fourth wildfire reported on Colorado's Front Range in 3 days
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A new wildfire in Boulder County has prompted evacuations near the Gross Reservoir southwest of Boulder Wednesday afternoon.

Residents in the Lake Shore Park neighborhood, northeast of Gross Reservoir, were ordered to evacuate immediately.

Boulder County residents near the wildfire were urged to text BOCOinfo to 888777 for updates and check BoulderODM.gov for more information.

A map of the evacuation area is below.

This a breaking, developing news story and will be updated

