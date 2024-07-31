Rocky Mountain National Park, other Colorado jurisdictions enact fire bans due to wildfire potential

DENVER — Cities, counties and even Colorado's most renowned national park have enacted fire bans due to the potential threat of more wildfires burning across the state this week as hot and dry weather conditions persist through the end of the week.

Stage 2 fire restrictions went into effect Thursday at Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) "due to the extreme fire danger, the extended weather forecast, and current fire activity in the State of Colorado," said RMNP spokeswoman Kyle Patterson in a statement.

The last time a total fire ban (Stage 2 fire restrictions) was in place in the park was in August of 2020, Patterson wrote.

Stage 2 fire restrictions were also implemented for unincorporated areas of Arapahoe County, all of Boulder and Douglas counties, as well as for all areas of unincorporated Larimer County. Castle Rock, Centennial, Deer Trail, Foxfield and Littleton and Parker also issued their own Stage 2 fire restrictions.

David Zalubowski/AP Airplane soars over a wildfire as it burns on a ridge near the Ken Caryl Ranch development Wednesday, July 31, 2024, southwest of Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Here's what you can and cannot do under Stage 2 fire restrictions



Recreational shooting is banned

Campfires or barbecues, even in developed fire rings, are prohibited, as is the use of charcoal briquettes

Smoking is only allowed inside an enclosed space without vegetation, but doing so while traveling in timber, brush or grass areas is banned

Using a chainsaw without an approved spark arrester, a 2A rated fire extinguisher and a round point shovel at least 35 inches in height is not allowed

Only professional fireworks displays are allowed

Operating an acetylene torch outdoors? You'll need a permit to do so, otherwise, it's prohibited.

People can have propane fuel stoves or heating devices that have an on/off switch and you can smoke inside your vehicle, a trailer or in a building.

Wildfire Multiple wildfires rage in Colorado amid hot, dry conditions. Here's the latest Robert Garrison

Other counties under Stage 1 fire restrictions

Jefferson County, where the Quarry Fire is currently burning west of Ken Caryl, is under temporary Stage 1 fire restrictions.

So what’s not allowed during a Stage 1 fire restrictions?

Building, maintaining, attending, or using an open fire, campfire, or stove fire on public lands. This includes charcoal barbecues and grills;

Fireworks sales, use, and possession, including permissible fireworks;

Shooting or discharge of firearms for recreational purposes on public lands except for hunting with a valid and current hunting license on public lands;

Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least 10 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials;

Operating a chainsaw or any internal or external combustion engine without a USDA or SAE approved spark arrester properly installed and in effective working order, a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher kept with the operator and one round point shovel with an overall length of at least 35 inches readily available for use;

Welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame except in cleared areas of at least 10 feet in diameter and in possession of a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher;

Using an explosive or doing any kind of blasting work; and

Parking motorized vehicles in grass or vegetated area that can come in contact with the underside of the vehicle.

Fireworks and exploding targets.

Several Colorado jurisdictions, including RMNP, enact fire bans due to wildfires

Whoa. That seems like a lot. Are there any exceptions under Stage 1 fire restrictions?

There are.

Fires are allowed in constructed, permanent fire pits or fire grates within developed Forest Service camp and picnic grounds or recreation sites and petroleum-fueled stoves, lanterns or eating devices that meet the factor underwriter’s specifications for safety. Fires that are maintained or attended within a device that has a speak arrestor or where the fire is fully enclosed within a screen at all times is allowed.

Any federal, state or local officer, or member of an organized rescue or fire fighting force in the performance of an official duty is exempt from Prohibitions #1, #3, #4 and #5.

Can state officials really ban me from doing all those things under Stage 1 restrictions?

Colorado state statutes authorize counties to impose fire restrictions, "to a degree and in a manner that the Board of County Commissioners deems necessary to reduce the danger of wildfires within those portions of the unincorporated areas of the county where the danger of forest or grass fires is found to be high based on competent evidence."

The maximum penalty for violating a restriction order is $5,000 for individuals and $10,000 for corporations and/or 6 months imprisonment. The maximum penalty would be imposed by the Federal Magistrate following a court appearance.