Mandatory evacuations issued after 2 wildfires break out near Steamboat Springs

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued after two wildfires broke out near Steamboat Springs in Routt County Sunday.

The first reported blaze was the Fishhook Fire, which is burning on Rabbit Ears Pass. Moments later, a second fire —dubbed the Green Ridge Fire —south of the original one flared up, and is burning near the Stagecoach Reservoir.

Both fires are about eight acres at last report.

◼️ MORE | Extensive Denver7 coverage of other Colorado wildfires

Mandatory evacuations were issued in Zones OC-522 and OC-523 in the Green Ridge Fire. Residents in zones OC-521, OC-528, OC-529, OC-531, OC-536 are under pre-evacuation at this time.

Routt County

No evacuations were issued in the Fishhook Fire. However, campers and hikers in the area are being asked to prepare for when the order comes down.

Both fires are burning on National Forest, and the U.S. Forest Service will oversee operations, according to Steamboat Fire.

There have been no reports of injuries or structural loss at this time.

Information on the origins and causes of either fire was not released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more