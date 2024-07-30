Video: Aerial look at Larimer County's Alexander Mountain Fire on Tuesday morning

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire is continuing to grow on Alexander Mountain in Larimer County, with multi-mission aircraft measuring the blaze at 1,820 acres on Tuesday morning.

Hundreds of residents evacuated on Monday.

The fire has more than doubled in size since Monday evening.

Airtracker 7 flew around the fire on Tuesday morning. Here's the latest visuals from above the fire:

Alexander Mountain Fire update | Morning of July 30, 2024

This fire was prioritized because of its proximity to critical infrastructure and communities. A complex incident management team will arrive on Wednesday, fire officials said.

