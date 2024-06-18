Watch Now
U.S. Forest Service opens part of Twin Lakes as Interlaken Fire containment grows

Flyover video of the Interlaken Fire shows the success of the firefighting effort around the Interlaken Historic Structures, while also providing the viewer with an overview of the varied fire effects on the landscape.
Posted at 5:11 PM, Jun 18, 2024

LAKE COUNTY, Colo. — The U.S. Forest Service has opened one of the Twin Lakes as firefighters gain control of the Interlaken Fire.

As of Tuesday morning, the fire has burned 739 acres and is 86% contained. It originated from an abandoned campfire about 60 yards from the Interlaken trail, according to the US Forest Service.

The Forest Service released a closure update Tuesday afternoon. The upper lake has been reopened, as well as some surrounding areas.

The lower lake and surrounding areas remain closed as firefighters continue their work. The order is in effect until July 15 unless rescinded, according to the Forest Service.

No historical structures have been touched by the blaze as of Tuesday, fire officials said.

Pre-evacuation notices that had been issued for the Lost Canyon and Chafee County areas have since been lifted.

