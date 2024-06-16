Containment of Interlaken Fire in Lake County increases to 45%; pre-evacs lifted

LAKE COUNTY, Colo. — The Interlaken Fire burning on the south side of Twin Lakes Reservoir in Lake County is now 45% contained.

Pre-evacuation notices issued for the Lost Canyon and Chafee County areas have been lifted.

The fire that was first reported on Tuesday had grown to 592 acres.

It originated from an abandoned campfire about 60 yards from the Interlaken trail, according the US Forest Service.

No structures have been lost and the Interlaken historic buildings have remained protected amid the wildfire.

Flyover video of the Interlaken Fire released Saturday shows just how close the blaze got to those structures:

Flyover video of the Interlaken Fire

The following closures remain in place:



The Twin Lakes and all-day use areas, including Moache, Red Rooster, Praying Angel, Big Mac, Deception Point and Sunnyside, Cabin Cove and Whistler Point

Dexter Campground

Dispersed camping areas Twin Lakes Dam