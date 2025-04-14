Turkey Track Fire near Douglas County shooting range 100% contained

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — A fire near the Douglas County-Teller County line that officials believe was human-caused has been fully contained, fire officials said Monday.

The Turkey Track Fire was reported at around 6 p.m. Saturday in the area of Highway 67 and Rainbow Falls, around the Turkey Track Shooting Area in Douglas County. That’s about eight miles north of Woodland Park.

The fire was not close to any homes, but because of the hot, dry and windy conditions, it spread quickly.

Initially, the fire – which was burning dead and downed logs, grass and shooting trash – was estimated at 150 acres, but officials confirmed after 11 p.m. Saturday that it had burned 128 acres.

Acreage had not increased by Monday.

Luke Roberts, a supervisor for the emergency services unit underneath the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, said Sunday morning smoke from the fire was detected by county cameras on its radio towers, which is how first responders first learned of the blaze.

Last July, Denver7 reported how this technology helped fire crews quickly identify, get to, and contain the Bear Creek Fire in the county.

Residents were advised to use caution as firefighters would still be in the area patrolling.