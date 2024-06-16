Crews battle Douglas County wildfire sparked by lightning

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Crews are working to contain a wildfire in Douglas County that was sparked by lightning.

The Bear Creek Fire, as it's being called, was first reported Sunday morning and is currently three acres.

It's burning near the Platte Canyon Reservoir, 14 miles northwest of Castle Rock.

The U.S. Forest Service is using helicopter drops and firefighters on the ground to fight the blaze.

No structures are threatened, and no evacuations are in place.

Fire conditions are elevated where the Bear Creek Fire is burning.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for large sections of the state, including Douglas County, for wind and low relative humidity.