Watch Now
NewsWildfire

Actions

Crews battle Douglas County wildfire sparked by lightning

bear creek fire.png
Denver7
bear creek fire.png
Posted at 4:54 PM, Jun 16, 2024

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Crews are working to contain a wildfire in Douglas County that was sparked by lightning.

The Bear Creek Fire, as it's being called, was first reported Sunday morning and is currently three acres.

It's burning near the Platte Canyon Reservoir, 14 miles northwest of Castle Rock.

The U.S. Forest Service is using helicopter drops and firefighters on the ground to fight the blaze.

No structures are threatened, and no evacuations are in place.

Fire conditions are elevated where the Bear Creek Fire is burning.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for large sections of the state, including Douglas County, for wind and low relative humidity.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real talk promo image.jpg

Watch full episodes: Real Talk with Denver7, CPR News