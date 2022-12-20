Sunshine Wildland Fire in Boulder County 25% contained, mandatory evacuations still in place for hundreds

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. – Evacuation orders remain in place for hundreds of Boulder County residents as a wildfire continues to burn in the Sunshine Canyon Drive area early Tuesday morning.

An estimated 457 residents were forced from their homes between Sunshine Canyon and Twomile Canyon Monday afternoon after a structure fire quickly developed into what is now a 16-acre wildfire, according to the Boulder Office of Emergence Management.

The Sunshine Wildland Fire is burning west of the City of Boulder on or near Mount Sanitas. It is currently 25% contained.

“We were told to leave immediately and I packed up whatever I could and got out of there,” said Josephine Wiedeman, a Boulder County resident who was forced to evacuate her home due to the wildfire.

Vinnie Montez, a commander with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, told Denver7 Monday night the weather and cold temperatures were helping roughly 200 firefighters battle the blaze. A map of the evacuation area as well as road closures and roadblocks can be found here.

The Boulder County Fairgrounds is open for large animal evacuation. The Humane Society of Boulder Valley is taking small animal evacuations.

The evacuation center at the East Boulder Community Center, located at 660 Sioux Drive, closed late Monday night.