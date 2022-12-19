Evacuations issued in Boulder County fire

DENVER – What started as a report of a structure fire in Boulder County has developed into a fast-growing wildfire in the Sunshine Canyon Drive area Monday afternoon.

Evacuations have been issued for residents in the 2900 Block of Sunshine Canyon Drive. Rangers are evacuating visitors from trails on Mount Sanitas. The Boulder County Fairgrounds is open for large animal evacuation.

The map below shows the evacuation area.

We have issued emergency an EVACUATION ORDER at 14:12:49 on 12-19-2022 due to Wildfire occurring in the area of 2900 Block of Sunshine Canyon. Click https://t.co/4vuYka1gDv for a map of the affected area and detailed information. pic.twitter.com/nDixXL5EKu — BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) December 19, 2022

It’s unknown how many people are impacted at this time.

The Sunshine Wildland Fire, as it has been dubbed, is burning west of the city of Boulder on or near Mount Sanitas.

Wind gusts of up to 40 mph have been reported in the area, making it difficult for firefighters to contain the blaze. Westerly winds are bringing smoke over the city of Boulder, the National Weather Service's Boulder office reported.

This is a developing story