Spring Creek Fire burning south of Parachute nears 50% containment

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Spring Creek Fire is nearing 50% containment after burning more than 3,200 acres as of Monday morning.

The fire started June 24 southwest of Parachute. It has burned 3,286 acres and is 46% contained. About 500 firefighters are working around the blaze.

Rocky Mountain Area Complex Incident Management Team Two is currently managing the fire, but will begin to transfer command to a local Type 3 team, thanks to successful suppression efforts the past few days, additional containment and decreased fire activity, the team said Monday morning.

On Sunday, crews in helicopters and on the ground worked to strengthen the fire lines and gain more containment. While they are working around the entire fire, they are focusing on the north side.

Operational Planning Section Chief Trainee Jeramy Dietz said there was minimal fire activity in that area Sunday evening. The management team is now deciding how they can use bucket drops over the fire.

On the south side, the fire reached a steep ridge so ground crews are no longer working in that area, however aerial crews are monitoring any movement.

Both Spring Creek Road and High Mesa Road are open only to local traffic. There have been no evacuations for this fire.

Spring Creek Fire now 46% contained

The estimated date for full containment is Oct. 1 because it is burning in "very difficult terrain," which likely requires "a season-ending event to reach full containment," according to the management team.

The cause of the Spring Creek Fire is under investigation.

To sign up for emergency alerts in Garfield County, visit GarCo911.com.