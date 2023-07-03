Spring Creek Fire now 37% contained ahead of critical fire conditions on the Fourth of July

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Spring Creek Fire has been 37% contained ahead of critical fire conditions expected on the Fourth of July, the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team 2 said Monday.

"Tuesday will likely bring the most critical fire weather conditions this area has seen since Monday, June 26 when the fire grew rapidly," the agency continued.

The wildfire burning southwest of Parachute, Colorado is now 2,932 acres in size. More than 530 fire personnel are working to get control of the blaze, which first ignited on June 24.

Winds are expected to noticeably increase Tuesday with possible gusts up to 40 mph.

High temperatures and low humidity combined with the strong winds forecast in the region all have firefighters on high alert for the holiday.

Firefighters plan to look for hot spots inside the fire perimeter that could again become active with those strong winds, according to a news release from Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team 2.

The agency works with its own meteorologist and fire behavior analyst to predict fire activity and growth based on a number of factors.

Spring Creek Road and High Mesa Road are closed to the public, but open to local traffic.

No evacuation orders had been issued as of Monday afternoon. To sign up for emergency alerts in Garfield County, visit GarCo911.com.

During this Fire Weather Watch, firefighters ask anyone living in the area or visiting for the holiday to not start any new fires.

The Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team 2 is reminding the public again there is a temporary flight restriction in the air space over the fire, meaning drones are not allowed to fly in the area. If anyone see a drone, first reponders are forced to ground all other aircraft helping with the Spring Creek Fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

For specific questions about the Spring Creek Fire, call 970-414-1772, email 2023.spingcreek@firenet.gov or visit the Facebook page created to share information about the fire.